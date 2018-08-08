Clever Boys school Amakhosi at FNB Stadium

Kaizer Chiefs were looking to earn their first win of the season after they drew in an entertaining match against league champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus on Saturday.

JOHANNEBSURG – Bidvest Wits claimed an emphatic 3-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs away from home to make it two wins from two in the new Absa Premiership season.

Kaizer Chiefs were looking to earn their first win of the season after they drew in an entertaining match against league champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus in the opening game of the new season, while the Clever Boys were looking to continue on their merry start to the season following their 3-0 win over Free State Stars in their first game.

Both teams were unchanged from their previous matches and Wits seemingly carried the moment from their win as they made a fast start when Mxolisi Macuphu’s deflected shot went narrowly wide off Itumeleng Khune’s goal posts. It didn’t take long for the visitors to find the back of the net, Namibian International Deon Hotto found a pocket of space and let fly a beauty of a shot that left Khune sprawling and into the back of the net for the lead in the 24th minute.

As much as Wits were the dominant side in the opening half hour, the Glamour Boys were producing chances of their own which they eventually took to level the scores in the 35th minute. The Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro combination which Amakhosi fans were dying to see click did fire and the Zimbabwean international curled in a beautiful ball from a freekick which Castro elegantly glanced into the back of the net.

That goal gave Amakhosi a spring in their step as Castro tip toed around the defense but his left foot shot went perilously wide of Darren Keet’s goal.

With a minute to go before the half time whistle, Chiefs suffered a lapse in concentration. Thulani Hlanti’s wonderful cross into the box found an unmarked Terrence Dzvukamanja who made no mistake in heading past Khune for the Zimbabwean’s first goal for his new club and Wits regained the leading heading into half time.

Wits couldn’t have asked for a better start to the second half, Gift Motupa gave them a two goal cushion when he ran through the heart of the Chiefs defense and buried a low shot into the back of the Chiefs net and Hunt had animated celebrations from the stands.

Chiefs tried to throw the kitchen sink at Wits whose defense Organisation was brilliant on the night but failed to penetrate in the second half.

Wits have now scored six goals in their opening two games which is the more than they’ve scored in their opening eight games from last season and cement their place at the top of the log on six points from two games.