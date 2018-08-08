Black Business Council appoints new president
BBC CEO Kganki Matabane says Sandile Zungu is a well-respected businessman and fits the position perfectly.
JOHANNESBURG - The Black Business Council (BCC) has announced Sandile Zungu as its new president on Wednesday.
BBC CEO Kganki Matabane says Zungu is a well-respected businessman and fits the position perfectly.
The previous president Danisa Baloyi was suspended in 2017 after investigations into a missing R5 million donation from the Airports Company of South Africa.
Matabane says the council is happy with the new leadership.
“The organisation is encouraged by the election. The current leadership is youthful and very balanced.”
The Black Business Council elects Sandile Zungu as President @GCISMedia @eNCA @ewnupdates @City_Press @SundayTimesZA pic.twitter.com/fXEs5HaCyN— Kganki 🇿🇦 (@KgankiMatabane) August 8, 2018
BEPA Congratulates the new Leadership of @BlackBCouncil. @thebpiSA @KhandaniM @radebe_jeff @KgankiMatabane @SayEntrepreneur @ekasiEntreprene @BonoloRamokhele @PresidencyZA @CoruscaKhaya pic.twitter.com/V49yWQXn6F— Black Energy Professionals Association (@BEPA_SA) August 8, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Business
-
Glencore says mining industry considers legal action on new DRC mining code
-
#RandReport: Rand firmer as dollar rally pauses, MTN tops decliners
-
WC’s Halaal Market grows by over R900 million
-
‘Sars illegally paid Gupta firms over R400m in tax refunds’
-
How inequality is affecting nations’ economic growth
-
Toyota recalls 20,702 cars in Russia over airbag issue - regulator
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.