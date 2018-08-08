Popular Topics
Black Business Council appoints new president

BBC CEO Kganki Matabane says Sandile Zungu is a well-respected businessman and fits the position perfectly.

BBC CEO Kganki Matabane welcomes the newly-elected president of the council, Sandile Zungu. Picture: @KgankiMatabane/Twitter.
BBC CEO Kganki Matabane welcomes the newly-elected president of the council, Sandile Zungu. Picture: @KgankiMatabane/Twitter.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Black Business Council (BCC) has announced Sandile Zungu as its new president on Wednesday.

BBC CEO Kganki Matabane says Zungu is a well-respected businessman and fits the position perfectly.

The previous president Danisa Baloyi was suspended in 2017 after investigations into a missing R5 million donation from the Airports Company of South Africa.

Matabane says the council is happy with the new leadership.

“The organisation is encouraged by the election. The current leadership is youthful and very balanced.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

