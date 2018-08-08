Biti seeks asylum in Zambia after being briefly arrested in Zim
A spokesman for Tendai Biti's party says Zimbabwean security agents earlier on Wednesday tried to arrest Biti on Zambian soil.
JOHANNESBURG – It's understood that Zimbabwe opposition official Tendai Biti is now talking to Zambian immigration authorities.
A spokesman for Biti's party says Zimbabwean security agents earlier on Wednesday tried to arrest Biti on Zambian soil.
He is wanted in connection with violence in the Zimbabwean election.
A spokesman for Biti’s People’s Democratic Party says the opposition leader was briefly arrested by Zimbabwean detectives.
Jacob Mafume says the police tried to take Biti from the Zambian side of the border back to the Zimbabwean side.
According to Mafume, the crowds at the border post and Zambian police intervened to prevent this from happening.
Biti – who is one of the principals in the seven-party Movement for Democratic Change Alliance – is seeking asylum in Zambia, though it’s not clear whether he’ll get it.
Zimbabwean police have accused Biti of inciting violent protests in Harare last week, that led to the death of six people at the hands of the army.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
