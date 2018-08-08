Bilbao's Kepa pays 80 million euro release fee ahead of record Chelsea move

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
Go

Bilbao's Kepa pays 80 million euro release fee ahead of record Chelsea move

The 23-year-old is expected to sign for the Premier League side on Wednesday, with current goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois poised to move to Real Madrid.

Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. Picture: @kepa_46/Twitter.
Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. Picture: @kepa_46/Twitter.
13 hours ago

LONDON - Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has paid his €80 million buy-out clause to break his contract with the Spanish side ahead of a reported move to Chelsea.

The 23-year-old is expected to sign for the Premier League side on Wednesday, with current goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois poised to move to Real Madrid.

“La Liga has confirmed to us that Kepa Arrizabalaga has fulfilled the requirements for the unilateral termination of his contract with Athletic Club,” said Bilbao in a statement.

“(He has ended) the relationship that linked him to us since the 2004-05 season and the amount of compensation established in the contract has been deposited.”

At 80 million euros, Arrizabalaga will become the most expensive goalkeeper in football history, ahead of Liverpool’s Alisson Becker, who moved from AS Roma for €75 million earlier in the transfer window.

After being strongly linked to Real Madrid, Arrizabalaga signed a new deal with Bilbao in January which raised his release fee to 80 million.

Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri praised Arrizabalaga on Tuesday night.

“I saw (Kepa) one year ago, my first impression was that he is a very good goalkeeper, very young but very good,” said the Italian coach after his team drew 0-0 with Olympique Lyonnais in a friendly.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA