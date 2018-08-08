McCarthy feels CT City better equipped for Baroka test

Benni McCarthy’s side scored only once in three outings against Baroka last season and he believes things are different now because of his personnel up front.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy feels that his side will not repeat the same mistakes they made last season when they take on Baroka in Polokwane on Wednesday in their Absa Premiership encounter.

The Citizens lost once in the league and drew the other fixture, while Baroka also got the better of McCarthy’s side in the Telkom Knockout. McCarthy even labeled Baroka their “bogey team”.

City got their season off to the perfect start with a 2-0 win over Supersport United in Cape Town, thanks to goals from Roland Putsche and Craig Martin.

The Cape side conceded against Baroka thanks in part to goalkeeping blunders last campaign, and McCarthy says they’ve upgraded in that department with the acquisition of Dutch 'keeper Peter Leeuwenburgh from Ajax Amsterdam.

“Very positive, very positive. This time going there we’ve got a keeper who won't concede goals from 45 yards 50 yards out.”

Leeuwenburgh made an excellent debut against Supersport as he bagged a clean sheet and looked comfortable on the ball which suits McCarthy’s style of football. Winger Riyaad Norodien was the other debutant to impress after his move from Orlando Pirates.

McCarthy’s side scored only once in three outings against Baroka last season and he believes that things are different now because of his personnel up front.

“We are more solid in goal and at the back and now, we added two strikers, (Matthew) Rusike is a revived man and Shaka (Siphelele Mthembu) has come in and shown his qualities.”

McCarthy has a squad he clearly believes are well equipped to put their scoring woes behind them, while his hunger for vengeance was also clear.

"Those were the two areas where we lacked against Baroka last season. I remember being so furious we threw three points away and even in the Telkom, they also knocked us out of the Telkom. It was games that were a given for us. We outplayed them, we outthought them but we just couldn’t score. That was the problem.”