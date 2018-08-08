‘Arrest won’t deter Tendai Biti from carrying on party struggle’

The opposition politician was apprehended as he was trying to flee the country to seek asylum in neighbouring Zambia.

HARARE - More details have emerged of the arrest of former Zimbabwe Finance Minister and opposition politician Tendai Biti.

The police are also looking for other opposition leaders after the violence that marred last week’s presidential election.

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda says Biti was arrested at the Chirundu Border Post.

He told Eyewitness News that the arrest won’t deter Biti from carrying on the party’s struggle.

Police haven’t, however, yet confirmed the arrest.

On Tuesday, the police said they were looking for Biti and seven other top MDC Alliance officials for allegedly inciting violent protests that gripped the capital one week ago.

The party says its top officials are being harassed by state security agents to stop it going to court to challenge last week’s presidential poll results.

