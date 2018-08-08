ANC planning series of meetings with WC taxi industry members
The Minibus Taxi Task Team withdrew services on Monday, in demand of a provincial elective conference ahead of the national conference scheduled for 14 August.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) is planning a series of meetings with Western Cape taxi industry members this week to address concerns pertaining to the pre-elective conference.
The ANC says it met with the Minibus Taxi Task Team on Tuesday.
And on Friday they will meet with the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), followed by a joint meeting with both parties.
ANC Member of the Provincial Legislature Nomi Nkondlo says: “We’re hoping, because we’re inviting both representatives of the organisations, and in that meeting, what we’ve already indicated is we want the provincial department to be involved. One of the key things that are a problem is the issue of the elective conference preparations.”
Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) says the ANC is playing blame game over taxi strike for political gain.
The DA's Nceba Hinana says it’s clear that national government is undermining provincial government for political gain.
“The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape condemns the ANC for his disingenuous and uninformed claims against the Western Cape government by deliberately flouting the governance processes for his political gain.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
