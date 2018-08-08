ANC KZN dismisses claims of tension between Gumede & Ntuli

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • -3°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
Go

ANC KZN dismisses claims of tension between Gumede & Ntuli

In the run-up to the leadership elections, the region is understood to be divided over which slate to support between that of Zandile Gumede and of her secretary Bheki Ntuli.

ANC KZN chairperson Zandile Gumede, regional secretary Bheki Ntuli and deputy secretary Mondli Mthembu briefing the media on the Regional Executive Committee (REC) decisions to restore the decorum of the alliance. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN.
ANC KZN chairperson Zandile Gumede, regional secretary Bheki Ntuli and deputy secretary Mondli Mthembu briefing the media on the Regional Executive Committee (REC) decisions to restore the decorum of the alliance. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN.
2 hours ago

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the eThekwini region has dismissed claims that there are tensions between chairperson Zandile Gumede and her secretary Bheki Ntuli following the provincial elective conference.

In the run-up to the leadership elections, the region and its officials were understood to be divided over which slate to support, with one camp calling for the nullified executive to return unchanged.

The other faction lobbied for younger leaders who were not aligned to former President Jacob Zuma to be chosen, dubbing it a slate with a “generational mix”.

EThekwini is the biggest bloc within the ANC nationally and its stability is crucial for the party’s unity ahead of 2019’s elections.

The unity of the ANC in eThekwini also important because it is one of the remaining metros under the control of the governing party.

Going into the recent provincial elective conference, it’s understood eThekwini chair and mayor of the city, Gumede and Ntuli, were supporting opposing slates.

This is understood to have caused tensions between the two, adding to speculation that no unity within the KZN ANC could be fostered.

But Gumede says she fully supports the newly elected provincial executive and doesn’t believe her position as regional chair is under threat.

“There’s nothing… no tensions going to the provincial conference. What happened is our internal matter as the ANC, and there’s nothing because we’re all ANC.”

The eThekwini region has expressed its commitment to strengthening the alliance in the region.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA