ANC KZN dismisses claims of tension between Gumede & Ntuli

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the eThekwini region has dismissed claims that there are tensions between chairperson Zandile Gumede and her secretary Bheki Ntuli following the provincial elective conference.

In the run-up to the leadership elections, the region and its officials were understood to be divided over which slate to support, with one camp calling for the nullified executive to return unchanged.

The other faction lobbied for younger leaders who were not aligned to former President Jacob Zuma to be chosen, dubbing it a slate with a “generational mix”.

EThekwini is the biggest bloc within the ANC nationally and its stability is crucial for the party’s unity ahead of 2019’s elections.

The unity of the ANC in eThekwini also important because it is one of the remaining metros under the control of the governing party.

#ANCETHEKWINI Ntuli on a strong ANC regional alliance and the ANCYL National conference. He formally endorses current KZN ANCYL secretary Thanduxolo Sabela. ZN pic.twitter.com/rfujcIIKvt — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 8, 2018

Going into the recent provincial elective conference, it’s understood eThekwini chair and mayor of the city, Gumede and Ntuli, were supporting opposing slates.

This is understood to have caused tensions between the two, adding to speculation that no unity within the KZN ANC could be fostered.

But Gumede says she fully supports the newly elected provincial executive and doesn’t believe her position as regional chair is under threat.

“There’s nothing… no tensions going to the provincial conference. What happened is our internal matter as the ANC, and there’s nothing because we’re all ANC.”

The eThekwini region has expressed its commitment to strengthening the alliance in the region.

#ANCETHEKWINI Ntuli: As the ANC in eThekwini we believe that we have a responsibility to ensure our councillors and independent councillors work together to strengthen service delivery.ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 8, 2018

