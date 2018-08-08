African migrants protest in Italy after road deaths
Thousands of migrants work in the southern heel of Italy during the summer months, harvesting tomatoes.
FOGGIA - Migrant labourers staged a strike on Wednesday to protest at the deaths of 16 colleagues killed this week in two separate traffic accidents in southern Italy.
Thousands of migrants work in the southern heel of Italy during the summer months, harvesting tomatoes.
They are paid as little as £2.7 an hour, less than half the minimum wage for agricultural workers, and many have to live in shanty towns without water or electricity.
Twelve migrants died on Monday as they travelled home after a day in the fields, with their packed van smashing head-on into an on-coming lorry.
Two days earlier, four migrants died in a near identical accident. Both crashes happened close to the city of Foggia, near the Adriatic coast.
More than 200 migrants marched on Foggia from their camp, known as the “Great Ghetto”, some 10km away.
“No to slavery,” they chanted as they walked along country roads under a fierce summer sun.
The protesters, most from sub-Sahara Africa, say their work is unregulated, allowing unscrupulous bosses to take advantage, packing them into over-crowded vans and driving them from one farm to another without any type of contract.
“We are treated like slaves but we don’t have any option,” said Ibrahim Sissoko, 28, from Mali, who arrived in Italy in 2015.
“There is no other work here for us and they know it, so they take advantage.”
The Italian government promised this week to crack down on labour abuses, but similar pledges in the past have come to nothing.
Popular in World
-
6 surprising side effects of this year's global heatwave
-
China denies entry to Disney's Winnie the Pooh film
-
May scolds Johnson for burqa remark after outcry
-
MTN: US sanctions complicate efforts to repatriate Iran cash
-
Touch the Sun: What you need to know about the Parker Solar Probe
-
Ex-city police chief claims role in Venezuela drone attack
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.