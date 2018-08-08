23 suspected poachers arrested at Kruger Park since 19 July

The South African National Parks says one of its rangers died in one of the operations.

CAPE TOWN - Twenty-three poaching suspects have been arrested at the Kruger National Park since 19 July 2018.

The South African National Parks (SANParks) says one of its rangers died in one of the operations.

SANParks’ managing executive Glenn Phillips says since July, 156 cases were reported at the park.

SANParks spokesperson Isaac Phaahla says: “We lost a colleague during contact with a group of poachers. The ranger became the second causality since 1958 involving a poacher contact in the Kruger National Park.”

Phaahla says police officers also confiscated firearms.

“The 23 arrested suspects were also in possession of 10 high calibre rifles and poaching equipment.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)