Zim police hunt for MDC Alliance leaders for allegedly inciting violence

HARARE - Police in Zimbabwe say they’re hunting for several senior members of the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance.

The police say the nine, who include top official Tendai Biti, are wanted for inciting violence.

They also include one of the principals of the alliance, MDC chairman Morgan Komichi and youth leader Happymore Chidziva.

The police are alleging that the nine helped to incite angry protests in Harare last Wednesday that triggered an army crackdown that left six people dead.

The MDC Alliance says some of its members have been forced into hiding as a result of harassment by the army and security agents.

The party claims this is meant to stop it going to court to challenge the results of last week’s poll.

