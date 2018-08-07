Zim elections were free, fair and transparent - Mnangagwa

Emmerson Mnangagwa was announced as the winner of an election held last week, with 50.8% of the vote.

HARARE - Zimbabwe's president has issued a rallying call to his country to unite behind him and work together to rebuild the nation.

Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former enforcer of long-time leader Robert Mugabe and head of the Zanu-PF party, was announced as the winner of an election held last week, with 50.8% of the vote.

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has vowed to challenge the result, saying that his Movement for Democratic Change group won the popular vote.

The party is threatening to challenge the outcome in the courts and has until 10 August to do this.

But speaking to Sky News in his first interview since the election result, Mnangagwa says the polls were above board.

“It was a free, fair and transparent process. From the campaigning to the period of the actual voting, everybody has declared the process free, peaceful and transparent.”

GALLERY: Zim post-election violent protests

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)