Zim elections were free, fair and transparent - Mnangagwa

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 11°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • -2°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
Go

Zim elections were free, fair and transparent - Mnangagwa

Emmerson Mnangagwa was announced as the winner of an election held last week, with 50.8% of the vote.

Zimbabwe president Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: AFP
Zimbabwe president Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

HARARE - Zimbabwe's president has issued a rallying call to his country to unite behind him and work together to rebuild the nation.

Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former enforcer of long-time leader Robert Mugabe and head of the Zanu-PF party, was announced as the winner of an election held last week, with 50.8% of the vote.

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has vowed to challenge the result, saying that his Movement for Democratic Change group won the popular vote.

The party is threatening to challenge the outcome in the courts and has until 10 August to do this.

But speaking to Sky News in his first interview since the election result, Mnangagwa says the polls were above board.

“It was a free, fair and transparent process. From the campaigning to the period of the actual voting, everybody has declared the process free, peaceful and transparent.”

GALLERY: Zim post-election violent protests

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA