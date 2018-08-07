Western embassies in Harare condemn post-election violence

The EU, the US, Canada and Switzerland issued a joint statement condemning what they called violence, attacks and acts of intimidation against opposition leaders and supporters.

HARARE - Western embassies in Harare have issued a joint statement, condemning violence against opposition supporters in the wake of last week’s election.

The European Union (EU), the US and other missions have called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government to uphold constitutional rights.

Pressure has been mounting on Western embassies to condemn alleged abuses by members of the army.

On Tuesday, the EU, the US, Canada and Switzerland issued a joint statement condemning what they called violence, attacks and acts of intimidation against opposition leaders and supporters.

The statement says the violations have no place in a democratic society.

The Movement for Democratic Change Alliance claims some of its supporters have been beaten and abducted at night by soldiers and security agents.

Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo told diplomats on Monday some of the violations could be the work of people masquerading as soldiers.

[WARNING GRAPHIC VISUALS]

VIDEO: Zimbabwe army uses live rounds against protesters

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)