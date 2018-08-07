WC holds public hearings on regulating e-hailing companies
The National Land Transport Amendment Bill, or the Uber Bill for short, will see e-hailing services brought in line with other meter-taxi operators.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape has started public hearings ahead of moves to regulate companies like Uber and Taxify.
The National Land Transport Amendment Bill, or the Uber Bill for short, will see e-hailing services brought in line with other meter-taxi operators.
The public hearings will kick off on Tuesday night in George and end on Wednesday in Cape Town.
Last year, the government decided to amend the National Land Transport Act in an effort to accommodate e-hailing services.
The move followed an increase in violence in the industry with Uber drivers being at the receiving end of vicious attacks from meter-taxi operators.
The meter taxi industry sees e-hailing services as a threat to their livelihood.
Democratic Alliance Member of the Provincial Legislature Nceba Hinana chairs the Provincial Standing Committee on Transport and Public Works.
He says: “But what we have seen and noticed in other provinces like Gauteng was that violence and the burning of the cars. And to some extent, in the extreme, the drivers were burned. It is simply because there is no regulation.”
The legislation will also cover the regulation of routes as well as other non-motorised forms of transport like cycling.
