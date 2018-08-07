Popular Topics
WC 5th largest exporter of citrus fruits - MEC Winde

The Western Cape Economic Opportunities MEC Alan Winde says by developing new export markets, new jobs are created.

FILE: Western Cape Economic Opportunities MEC Alan Winde. Picture: Twitter/@alanwinde.
FILE: Western Cape Economic Opportunities MEC Alan Winde. Picture: Twitter/@alanwinde.
9 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Economic Opportunities Department says it is the world’s fifth largest exporter of citrus fruits.

MEC Alan Winde says by developing new export markets, new jobs are created.

“It’s really amazing to see how the citrus industry, specifically in the Western Cape, has claimed a massive share of the global market.”

Europe is the biggest market for the province’s exports, however, the market size has declined from 55% of all Western Cape citrus exports in 2008 to 47% in 2017.

Winde says the Asian and Oceania markets, however, have made up the decline, growing from 34% in 2008 to 42% in 2018.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

