WC 5th largest exporter of citrus fruits - MEC Winde
The Western Cape Economic Opportunities MEC Alan Winde says by developing new export markets, new jobs are created.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Economic Opportunities Department says it is the world’s fifth largest exporter of citrus fruits.
MEC Alan Winde says by developing new export markets, new jobs are created.
“It’s really amazing to see how the citrus industry, specifically in the Western Cape, has claimed a massive share of the global market.”
Europe is the biggest market for the province’s exports, however, the market size has declined from 55% of all Western Cape citrus exports in 2008 to 47% in 2017.
Winde says the Asian and Oceania markets, however, have made up the decline, growing from 34% in 2008 to 42% in 2018.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Business
-
WC holds public hearings on regulating e-hailing companies
-
Gautrain: CCMA attempts to end wage strike unsuccessful
-
#RandReport: Rand gains on stalled dollar rally, Turkish lira fall
-
[LISTEN] Who’s to blame for delay in analogue switch off?
-
[WATCH] Amcu threaten to strike at Implats over job cuts
-
Amcu threatens to bring Implats to its knees over job cuts
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.