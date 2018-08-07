[WATCH] Trevor Noah on Trump vs LeBron tweet & Melania's shade
Trevor Noah spoke about the situation in his most recent episode of 'The Daily Show', highlighting how US First Lady Melania Trump threw shade at her husband.
JOHANNESBURG - US President Donald Trump had tongues wagging (as usual) when he posted a tweet implying that NBA star LeBron James is "dumb".
Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018
The tweet sparked anger across the world, particularly because it came shortly after James opened his own state-of-the-art school for underprivileged children in the neighbourhood he grew up in.
⚡️ “LeBron James Opens His I PROMISE School”https://t.co/XOrh227CUz— LJ's Fam Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) July 29, 2018
South African comedian Trevor Noah spoke about the situation in his most recent episode of The Daily Show, highlighting how US First Lady Melania Trump threw shade at her husband by complementing James and indicating how she might pop into his school for a visit.
Watch below.
