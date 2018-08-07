Popular Topics
[WATCH] Trevor Noah on Trump vs LeBron tweet & Melania's shade

Trevor Noah spoke about the situation in his most recent episode of 'The Daily Show', highlighting how US First Lady Melania Trump threw shade at her husband.

LeBron James talks to the media after being defeated by the Golden State Warriors in Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals won 108-85 by the Golden State Warriors over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Quicken Loans Arena on 6 June 2018 in Cleveland. Picture: AFP/Getty Images.
LeBron James talks to the media after being defeated by the Golden State Warriors in Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals won 108-85 by the Golden State Warriors over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Quicken Loans Arena on 6 June 2018 in Cleveland. Picture: AFP/Getty Images.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - US President Donald Trump had tongues wagging (as usual) when he posted a tweet implying that NBA star LeBron James is "dumb".

The tweet sparked anger across the world, particularly because it came shortly after James opened his own state-of-the-art school for underprivileged children in the neighbourhood he grew up in.

South African comedian Trevor Noah spoke about the situation in his most recent episode of The Daily Show, highlighting how US First Lady Melania Trump threw shade at her husband by complementing James and indicating how she might pop into his school for a visit.

Watch below.

