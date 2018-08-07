Veteran south Indian leader Karunanidhi dies at 94 - report

Muthuvel Karunanidhi, who wrote scripts for Tamil cinema before entering politics, had been treated in hospital since 26 July for age-related ailments.

MUMBAI - Muthuvel Karunanidhi, five-time chief minister of India’s southern Tamil Nadu state and a lifelong campaigner for social equality, died on Tuesday at the age of 94, hospital authorities said.

