Untu lowers wage demand for Gautrain workers to 9%

JOHANNESBURG - Transport union Untu has lowered its wage demand for Gautrain workers to 9%.

The union revised its package from a 10% hike with the inclusion of an incentive bonus of R15,000.

Management's latest offer stands at 8.5% and it's still refusing to disclose the company's financial statements as demanded by workers.

Untu's Sonja Carstens says that their members want to end the strike soon.

“I think this is a great shift from our members where they were dead set on a 10% increase. Everyone was saying it’s unrealistic with the current economic situation.”

