Top cop says action to be taken against police over #TotalShutDown case
It emerged on Monday that a case of public violence was opened at the Sunnyside Police Station in Tshwane.
JOHANNESBURG - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole says that action will be taken against police officials who opened a criminal case against organisers of the #TotalShutDown march.
Thousands of women marched to the Union Buildings last week to hand over a memorandum to President Cyril Ramaphosa, asking that he deal with the scourge of gender-based violence.
Sitole ordered the case be closed, calling it unfounded.
The national police commissioner says that the initial police report handed to him on the march did not include any transgressions by the protesters.
Police spokesperson Vish Naidoo says that Sitole has described the case by police as a complete surprise.
"We'll conduct an inquiry to establish why this case was opened, why there was a contradiction that was provided in the one report and suddenly now there is a case opened."
Naidoo says the cases opened by some of the protesters against police are being prioritised.
"The national police commissioner has instructed that these cases, and there are at least four of them, be given the priority that these cases deserve."
President Ramaphosa vowed that steps would be taken against police officers who manhandled marchers.
