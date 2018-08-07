‘There’s no reason why Janusz Walus should remain in prison’

Walus and the late Clive Derby-Lewis were convicted of Chris Hani’s 1993 murder and initially sentenced to death.

JOHANNESBURG - Chris Hani’s murderer Janusz Walus has asked the High Court to review Justice Minister Michael Masutha’s decision to deny him parole on the grounds that it was irrational and unreasonable.

Masutha rejected the application in November 2017, claiming Walus had not shown real remorse nor had he been properly rehabilitated.

Walus’ legal team has told the High Court that the information placed before Masutha was all positive, except for the nature of the crime and sentencing remarks.

Walus’ advocate argues that Masutha elevated these to be the overriding factors to be taken into consideration, adding that he provided no reason for doing so.

The advocate goes further and says Walus' individual interests and positive factors regarding rehabilitation should trump the minister’s interests.

The advocate says there exists no reason why Walus should remain in prison and that Masutha’s decision was disproportionate and unduly onerous.

The minister’s legal team has argued that his reservations about Walus’ remorse were well-founded.

