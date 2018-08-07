Talks to keep PSL matches on SABC radio ongoing, says dept
The Communications Department and the Sports Ministry met with the both parties on Monday where it was agreed that all matches will be broadcast on SABC radio platforms.
JOHANNESBURG - Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches will continue to be broadcast on SABC radio stations after government intervention.
The public broadcaster was informed last week that it will not be allowed to broadcast PSL matches following unsuccessful negotiations with the league regarding the terms of a broadcasting contract.
The Communications Department and the Sports Ministry met with both parties on Monday where it was agreed that all matches will be broadcast on SABC radio platforms.
Communications Minister spokesperson, Mlimandela Ndamase says that negotiations between both entities are continuing.
"The minister has extended an apology to South Africans who unfortunately over the weekend could not tune into their favourite soccer matches. He has extended the commitment of the SABC to always support the public interest and to ensure we serve our mandate by ensuring that we are able to provide South Africans with education, entertainment and information at all times."
