Khensani Maseko honoured by students, employees at Rhodes University march

The university suspended academic activities for the day after the SRC announced on Sunday evening that it would march in honour of Maseko.

Rhodes students march in honour of Khensani Maseko on 7 August 2018. Picture: @Rhodes_Uni/Twitter
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Rhodes University students and employees have marched in remembrance of Khensani Maseko.

Maseko was allegedly raped by her then-boyfriend in May and took her own life at her home in Johannesburg.

The university suspended academic activities for the day after the SRC announced on Sunday evening that it would march in honour of Maseko.

A curriculum to combat rape culture has been organised. The curriculum will include a march in the morning, afternoon rape culture discussions and an evening anti-rape activism talk.

The institution says that a notice to suspend the alleged rapist of Maseko has been issued.

The university says investigations leading up to her death will continue.

Tributes and messages of condolence from friends continue to pour in on social media for Maseko.

