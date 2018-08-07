Strengthened Liverpool set to challenge Man City

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 11°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • -2°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
Go

Strengthened Liverpool set to challenge Man City

Liverpool’s strength last season was their attack, which remains unchanged, with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane a potent trident that will trouble any defence in the Premier League.

Liverpool's Adam Lallana and Sadio Mane celebrate a goal. Picture: AFP
Liverpool's Adam Lallana and Sadio Mane celebrate a goal. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

MANCHESTER, England - Liverpool’s run to the Champions League final and their impressive three wins over Manchester City in the last campaign have raised hopes on Merseyside that they could be the closest challengers to Pep Guardiola’s side this season.

Their work in the transfer market has also added to the positivity around the club after German manager Juergen Klopp made some major moves that have clearly strengthened his squad.

The most glaring weakness in last year’s team was in goal, where Loris Karius’s nightmare performance in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid exposed their lack of a reliable top-class keeper.

Klopp responded by signing 25-year-old Brazil international Alisson Becker from AS Roma, smashing the world record for a goalkeeper in a deal worth up to €72.5 million euros ($84 million).

The departure of Emre Can to Juventus and the long-term injury absence of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain left Klopp short of options in the centre of midfield.

Yet the arrivals of Brazilian Fabinho from AS Monaco and Guinea international Naby Keita from RB Leipzig have provided plenty of additional quality.

Liverpool’s strength last season was their attack, which remains unchanged, with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane a potent trident that will trouble any defence in the Premier League.

The surprise purchase of Swiss international Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke City offers some cover and flexibility, rounding out what has been an impressive transfer window for Klopp.

As well as the close-season signings, the arrival in January of Virgil van Dijk brought much-needed solidity and stability to the centre of defence and with Joe Gomez and Nathianel Clyne back to fitness, there are increased options at fullback.

While City start as title favourites, Liverpool know they are capable of outgunning Guardiola’s side — they beat them 4-3 in the league at Anfield in January before a 3-0 victory in the Champions League quarter-final, first leg.

Klopp is well aware that Liverpool need to eliminate some of the sloppy performances, which left them trailing City in the league last season, and while he is not promising silverware, he expects to see progress.

“Improvement, development, using our football last season as a basis and make the next steps. More consistency – we were not inconsistent, but we can be more consistent,” he said.

“The mood in the club at the moment is really good and we want to build on that, we want to come even closer.”

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA