Smith denies CT’s SIU operated outside mandate
JP Smith says the unit has delivered successes since its establishment about five years ago.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town's JP Smith has denied claims that its Special Investigative Unit (SIU) has operated outside of its mandate and as a parallel police force.
This includes investigating murders and attempted murders.
Early this year, the SIU was reinstated after it was disbanned last year.
Smith says the unit has delivered successes since its establishment about five years ago.
“I don’t think they exceeded our authority, what we have is a situation where you have to make sure that when one of your staff members is murdered, you support the police investigation to the extent that you get a conviction. Surprise, surprise… with the help of the SIU, we’ve managed to get convictions on the murder of every one of our staff members.”
He adds that it has operated without the necessary authorisation.
“We’ve had to tow the line very carefully between not doing covert investigations and simply acting in support of SAPS.”
