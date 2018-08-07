Simone Gbagbo among 800 pardoned by President Ouattara

The Ivory Coast's former first lady was serving a sentence of 20 years for her part in violence that claimed over 3,000 lives following the disputed election in 2010.

PRETORIA - Simone Gbagbo, the wife of former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo, is expected to walk free shortly after being pardoned by President Alassane Ouattara.

She was serving a sentence of 20 years for her part in violence that claimed more than 3,000 lives following the disputed election in 2010.

The 69-year-old Gbagbo was among more than 800 people pardoned by Ouattara in the name of reconciliation.

They were jailed for offences committed in the civil war following the 2010 election in which Laurent refused to concede defeat.

Jailed in 2015 for undermining state security, she was due to stand trial for crimes against humanity.

Her husband has been held by the International Criminal Court these past seven years on similar charges.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)