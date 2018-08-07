Santaco forges ahead with elective conference plans

This may not go down well with the Minibus Taxi Industry Task Team which withdrew services on Monday in demand of a provincial elective conference.

CAPE TOWN - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has confirmed it plans to go ahead with provincial and regional elections at a conference next week.

This may not go down well with the Minibus Taxi Industry Task Team which withdrew services on Monday in demand of a provincial elective conference ahead of the national conference scheduled for 14 August.

The strike, which affected 70% of taxi commuters in the Western Cape, was called off on Monday night, with the task team saying it trusts the African National Congress (ANC) will take its concerns further.

The Western Cape Transport Department says it had facilitated a mediation process, led by retired judge Ian Farlam, to resolve the dispute between the Minibus Taxi Industry Task Team and Santaco.

It says despite this, the task team took the matter to the Western Cape High Court.

Santaco deputy chairperson Nazeem Abdurahman says it has been adhering to the court order by announcing dates for regional and provincial elections.

“We’re still going ahead with the planned elections, where we’ll elect a new leadership for the next four years.”

The Transport Department adds the task team walked out of a meeting where it was informed of a “Taxi Industry Indaba” planned for 6 August.

The task team has told Eyewitness News it wanted to participate in provincial elections on that date ahead of the planned national conference.

