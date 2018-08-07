Protesters call for removal of Brian Hlongwa & Qedani Mahlangu
Corruption Watch and the TAC say Hlongwa and Mahlangu must be removed from office because they have contributed to the failures in the health system.
JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of protesters have gathered at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown ahead of a march calling for the removal of former health MECs Brian Hlongwa and Qedani Mahlangu.
The African National Congress (ANC) has come under fire for re-electing Mahlangu to its provincial executive committee (PEC), despite her role in the deadly Life Esidimini Tragedy.
Hlongwa, meanwhile, has maintained his innocence despite being implicated in widespread corruption at the Health Department.
Corruption Watch and the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) say Hlongwa and Mahlangu must be removed from office because they have contributed to the failures in the health system.
#GPHealth Members of the TAC and Corruption Watch marching outside the Gauteng legislature. pic.twitter.com/baU92mQ9vz— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 7, 2018
They say both should be criminally charged, prosecuted and jailed for gross negligence.
The two organisations have warned that if their demands are not taken seriously by the Department of Health they will protest in much larger numbers.
LISTEN: Lying in State: The Life Esidimeni Tragedy
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Notice to suspend Khensani Maseko’s alleged rapist issued
-
Manana inclusion as panelist at gender-based violence event sparks outrage
-
Khensani Maseko honoured by students, employees at Rhodes University march
-
[CARTOON] TV or No TV? That is the question
-
PowerBall results: Friday 3 August 2018
-
Eskom calls on citizens to use electricity sparingly
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.