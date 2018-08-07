Protesters call for removal of Brian Hlongwa & Qedani Mahlangu

Corruption Watch and the TAC say Hlongwa and Mahlangu must be removed from office because they have contributed to the failures in the health system.

JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of protesters have gathered at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown ahead of a march calling for the removal of former health MECs Brian Hlongwa and Qedani Mahlangu.

The African National Congress (ANC) has come under fire for re-electing Mahlangu to its provincial executive committee (PEC), despite her role in the deadly Life Esidimini Tragedy.

Hlongwa, meanwhile, has maintained his innocence despite being implicated in widespread corruption at the Health Department.

Corruption Watch and the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) say Hlongwa and Mahlangu must be removed from office because they have contributed to the failures in the health system.

#GPHealth Members of the TAC and Corruption Watch marching outside the Gauteng legislature.

They say both should be criminally charged, prosecuted and jailed for gross negligence.

The two organisations have warned that if their demands are not taken seriously by the Department of Health they will protest in much larger numbers.

