Parts of Frankfurt Airport evacuated after security breach

German airline Lufthansa, whose main hub is in Frankfurt, said on Twitter that boarding had been stopped at the A and Z levels of the airport’s Terminal 1.

FILE: Picture: @Airport_FRA/Twitter.
FILE: Picture: @Airport_FRA/Twitter.
21 hours ago

FRANKFURT - Parts of Frankfurt Airport have been evacuated and boarding has been halted in some areas after someone got past security into the boarding areas, federal police said on Tuesday.

“At least one unauthorized person has entered the security zone,” a spokeswoman for the federal police told Reuters.

German airline Lufthansa, whose main hub is in Frankfurt, said on Twitter that boarding had been stopped at the A and Z levels of the airport’s Terminal 1.

It said it could not yet say how many flights might be delayed or cancelled because of the evacuation.

On 28 July, some 300 flights were cancelled at Munich airport, Germany’s second-biggest after Frankfurt, affecting more than 30,000 passengers, after a similar incident in which a person passed through the security area without being checked.

