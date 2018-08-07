NW could be under administration for at least 2 years
North West was put under administration by President Cyril Ramaphosa in May, following weeks of civil unrest that eventually led to the removal of former premier Supra Mahumapelo.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament has heard the North West will have to remain under administration for at least two years to rectify the myriad of governance problems.
The province was put under administration by President Cyril Ramaphosa in May, following weeks of civil unrest that eventually led to the removal of former premier Supra Mahumapelo.
Charel de Beer, chairperson of Parliament's ad hoc committee on the intervention in the North West, says Members of Parliament will be following the money trail of wasted millions when they visit the province next month.
The ad hoc committee's advisory team says if service delivery is to improve in the North West, an intervention will be required for at least two years.
The Health Department has already indicated it will need at least 18 months to implement its turnaround plans.
De Beer says the millions in unauthorised and wasteful expenditure is his biggest concern.
“When we go there we are going to follow the money, that’s what we’re going to do. Where did the money go?”
By law, the committee has until November to recommend to the National Council of Provinces whether the intervention should continue.
When Limpopo was placed under administration in 2011, the intervention lasted three years.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
