Nigerian politicians condemn Parliament blockade by security forces

ABUJA - Nigerian politicians have slammed a move by security police to block the entrance of the Nigeria National Assembly.

This was an apparent move by some senators to remove a senator using federal agents and the police.

President Muhammadu Buhari is on a 10-day vacation to London.

The masked security operatives and officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) arrived at the National Assembly very early on Tuesday morning and barricading the entrance to the complex.

Pictures from the entrance of the National Assembly.

Lawmakers and members of staff of the National Assembly were prevented from entering the premises.

One of the Senators, Rafiu Ibrahim, described the invasion as an assault on Nigeria's democracy.

“They told us we cannot get into our houses and they have orders from above. So, we want to know is it the commander-in-chief that gave them the order?”

