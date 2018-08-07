Nigeria's Osinbajo labels Parly blockade 'unlawful act'
The National Assembly was on Tuesday morning barricaded by the operatives, temporarily preventing lawmakers and staff from gaining access to their offices.
ABUJA - The takeover of Nigeria's National Assembly complex by operatives of the Directorate of State Security has been described by the government as a gross violation of the constitutional order.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described the invasion as an unlawful act.
Osinbajo has directed the termination of the appointment of the Director-General of State Security Service (SSS) Lawal Musa Daura who was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Eze Nwagu, a civil society activist based in Abuja, said: “What is at play is that there is a deal-making process by the elite and some of them fall out of those deals, that are being made, is what you see.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
