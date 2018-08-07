Popular Topics
Nigeria's Osinbajo labels Parly blockade 'unlawful act'

The National Assembly was on Tuesday morning barricaded by the operatives, temporarily preventing lawmakers and staff from gaining access to their offices.

Security forces temporarily blocked the entrance to Nigeria’s Parliament on Tuesday. Picture: Twitter/@NGRSenate.
Security forces temporarily blocked the entrance to Nigeria's Parliament on Tuesday. Picture: Twitter/@NGRSenate.
16 hours ago

ABUJA - The takeover of Nigeria's National Assembly complex by operatives of the Directorate of State Security has been described by the government as a gross violation of the constitutional order.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described the invasion as an unlawful act.

The National Assembly was on Tuesday morning barricaded by the operatives, temporarily preventing lawmakers and staff of the National Assembly from gaining access to their offices.

Osinbajo has directed the termination of the appointment of the Director-General of State Security Service (SSS) Lawal Musa Daura who was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Eze Nwagu, a civil society activist based in Abuja, said: “What is at play is that there is a deal-making process by the elite and some of them fall out of those deals, that are being made, is what you see.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

