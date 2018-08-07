Nedbank H1 profit rises 26%
Nedbank owns about 16% of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), which is a recovering from weak investment and consumer spending in the commodity-rich west African region.
JOHANNESBURG - South African lender Nedbank reported a 26% jump in half-year profit on Tuesday, helped by a recovery in its west African associate, Ecobank.
Nedbank owns about 16% of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), which is a recovering from weak investment and consumer spending in the commodity-rich west African region.
Diluted headline EPS, the primary measure of profit in South Africa that excludes certain one-off items, came in at 1,387 cents in the six months through the end of June compared with 1,098 cents a year earlier.
“While risks remain, it is expected that the actions taken to improve ETI’s financial position and governance, along with an improving macroeconomic environment, will continue to drive an improved financial performance in 2018,” Nedbank said in a results filing.
Popular in Business
-
[LISTEN] Why the DA is ditching BBBEE
-
Amcu warns of industrial action at Implats over job cuts
-
Corruption Watch set to release report on corruption trends in SA
-
Untu lowers wage demand for Gautrain workers to 9%
-
[LISTEN] Zwelinzima Vavi opens up about ‘tough’ upbringing, land & money
-
[LISTEN] Maria Ramos on Absa revamp, Barclays divorce
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.