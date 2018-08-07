National shoemakers' strike suspended
CAPE TOWN - The national shoemakers' strike has been suspended and workers have returned to work.
Members of the South African Clothing and Textile Workers Union (Sactwu) went on strike last month.
Workers wanted better pay and additional family responsibility leave.
For the past five weeks, wage negotiations have been back and forth between employers and workers.
Workers demanded a 7.5% salary increase and more family responsibly leave.
Sactwu General Secretary Andre Kriel said: “There was an employer mandate meeting that was held yesterday. We’ve received informal information that employers have now revised their information upwards and they’ve put up a new settlement offer on the table. We’ve heard that informally but obviously, we cannot react to informal information.”
Kriel says they are now waiting on a formal offer to communicate to workers.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
