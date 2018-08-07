National shoemakers' strike suspended

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • -2°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
Go

National shoemakers' strike suspended

For the past five weeks, wage negotiations have been back and forth between employers and workers.

FILE: Sactwu members on strike. Picture: @SACTWU/Twitter.
FILE: Sactwu members on strike. Picture: @SACTWU/Twitter.
7 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The national shoemakers' strike has been suspended and workers have returned to work.

Members of the South African Clothing and Textile Workers Union (Sactwu) went on strike last month.

Workers wanted better pay and additional family responsibility leave.

For the past five weeks, wage negotiations have been back and forth between employers and workers.

Workers demanded a 7.5% salary increase and more family responsibly leave.

Sactwu General Secretary Andre Kriel said: “There was an employer mandate meeting that was held yesterday. We’ve received informal information that employers have now revised their information upwards and they’ve put up a new settlement offer on the table. We’ve heard that informally but obviously, we cannot react to informal information.”

Kriel says they are now waiting on a formal offer to communicate to workers.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA