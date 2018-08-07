Mkhize: Teams deployed to distressed municipalities to provide support, skills

The minister made the announcement in Pretoria while introducing members of the municipal technical support teams.

PRETORIA - Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize says that the technical teams being deployed to distressed municipalities will build the long-term capacity needed to improve service delivery and management.

The minister made the announcement in Pretoria while introducing members of the municipal technical support teams.

Of the 81 experts, 36 are civil engineers, 14 are electrical engineers and the other 16 are town and regional planners.

Mkhize says that the technical teams will provide support and skills that the municipalities currently don’t have and give them time to acquire such expertise.

“What we expect them to do is deal with the planning of infrastructure and the implementation of infrastructure.”

He says the teams will deployed to 55 municipalities around the country.

The project will run for the next three years.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)