Manana inclusion as panelist at gender-based violence event sparks outrage

JOHANNESBURG - Organisers of a fundraising event for gender-based violence says it’s still unclear whether former African National Congress (ANC) MP Mduduzi Manana will participate in Saturday’s event as a panelist.

A pamphlet advertising the event hosted by Shevolution Africa has been widely shared, sparking outrage on social media.

It carries an image of Manana, a convicted woman abuser, under the banner, “legends united against gender-based violence”.

A ticket will set you back between R1,000 and R5,000, with the proceeds going to the so-called “Lion Mama,” the woman who killed her daughter’s alleged rapist and wounded two others when she walked in on the gang rape.

One of the organisers of Saturday’s event, Buhle Tonise, says they have not yet received official confirmation from Manana on whether he’ll be attending the event, which has now been marred by controversy.

She says if he is still attending, he will be one of many panelists, which include rape victims, a convicted rapist, as well as other gender-based violence survivors.

It’s understood that Manana confronted the organisers over his photo being portrayed on the advert poster, which resulted in his image being retracted.

Attempts by Eyewitness News to contact Manana for comment have been unsuccessful.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)