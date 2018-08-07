[LISTEN] Why the DA is ditching BBBEE
Radio 702 | Gwen Ngwenya, DA Head of Policy, says what the party is offering is a policy that will address the wealth and income inequality gap.
JOHANNESBURG - Gwen Ngwenya, Democratic Alliance (DA) Head of Policy, has confirmed that the party has ditched its stance on BBBEE.
“The policy of BBBEE has served to create a narrow elite and we are committed to developing a policy that will benefit the majority of South Africans who have been excluded from the economy.”
Ngwenya says what the DA is offering is a policy that will address the wealth and income inequality gap.
“We have also looked at black tax, where people are supporting adult dependents, we could offer some sort of tax break. That will free up people’s disposable income and they can then put away towards saving and investing.”


