[LISTEN] Who’s to blame for delay in analogue switch off?

| Talk radio 702 presenter Xolani Gwala speaks to the Icasa CEO Willington Ngwepe about the delay in the migration to digital and accusation that the independent regulatory body is incompetence.

JOHANNESBURG – Secretary-General of the National Black Consumer Council (NBCC) Raynauld Russon says stakeholders in the digital migration has delayed the analogue switch-off date and as a results consumer have paid the price.

The data costs have stayed very high because the national spectrum has been consumed by television because of the delay in the migration from analogue to digital.

Russon says they will be meeting with the minister on 17 August to try and establish who is responsible for the delay.

Talk Radio 702 presenter Xolani Gwala speaks to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) CEO Willington Ngwepe about the delay in the migration to digital and accusation that the independent regulatory body is incompetence.

Ngwepe says the delay means they’ve not received the benefits that come for the migration.

For more information listen to the audio above.

