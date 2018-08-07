[LISTEN] Maria Ramos on Absa revamp, Barclays divorce

CapeTalk | The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Absa Group CEO Maria Ramos.

CAPE TOWN - Costs totaling R1.4 billion related to Absa’s separation from Barclays saw the African banking behemoth’s half-year profits fall by 4%.

Absa Group on Monday reported headline earnings per share (EPS) of 877.8 cents in the six months to 30 June, compared to 917.3 cents a year earlier.

Absa’s retail unit grew headline earnings by 4% to R4.2 billion.

Absa Group CEO Maria Ramos says: "I think what we have said in our results presentation today that the South African economic environment has been challenging."

