[LISTEN] From gardener to Oxford student: Sizwe Mkhwanazi’s success story
CAPE TOWN - Sizwe Mkwanazi is living proof of holding on to your dream and committing yourself to the hard work it takes to get there, no matter the obstacles along the way.
Mkhwanazi left school at the end of grade 9. He once worked as a gardener to make ends meets, and today he has the world at his feet.
Mkhwanazi is now studying towards a Doctorate at Oxford University.
He’s thought to be one of the first, if not the first, graduate of a local TVET College to achieve this distinction.
CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to Mkhwanazi about his journey; from a farm in the rural areas of Mpumalanga to enrolling at a college and now an Oxford University student.
“TVET college has a good role to play, particularly, in the so-called rural towns, towns that are not growing at a fast speed compared to cities,” Mkhwanazi said.
He says TVET college is where his life began to take shape, in terms of building a career.
For more information listen to the audio above.
