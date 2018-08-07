[LISTEN] 'ANC jumped the gun on land expropriation announcement'

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702’s Bongani Bingwa interviews advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, author of ‘The Land is Ours’.

CAPE TOWN – There are many views on what exactly land expropriation will mean for South Africans.

Last week, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa shocked many when he announced the ANC would push for the amendment of the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation. The announcement came amid public hearings into the matter.

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi says the ANC has jumped the gun.

“I agree. A dialogue is inevitable, subsequent to the public participation process. It’s even more inevitable now that the ANC has jumped the gun and made this premature announcement instead of allowing the public participation process to be exhausted.”

