[LISTEN] Addressing safety at higher education facilities
Radio 702 | Deputy Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela explains the steps being taken to ensure students are safe at places of higher learning.
CAPE TOWN – Violence at higher education facilities in the country is back in the spotlight after the death of Rhodes University Khensani Maseko.
The young woman was allegedly raped by her then-boyfriend in May and took her own life at her home in Johannesburg at the weekend.
Buti Manamela, the Deputy Higher Education Minister, weighs in after safety concerns were raised.
“We launched our women’s month programme during an Imbizo at a Mamelodi college. Part of the things we did was to announce some of the interventions we have. Firstly, based on our assessment, we established that many universities either have non-existent policies of gender-based violence. We are accelerating the process of bringing a framework to Cabinet which will be a guideline for universities to use.”
Listen to the audio above for more.
