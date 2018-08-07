Land expropriation, gender violence among topics at Cabinet lekgotla

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 11°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • -2°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
Go

Land expropriation, gender violence among topics at Cabinet lekgotla

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says that plans on how to implement land expropriation without compensation will be discussed.

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane. Picture: GCIS
Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane. Picture: GCIS
26 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Land expropriation without compensation will be among the top items at the Cabinet lekgotla underway in Pretoria on Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last week, as president of the African National Congress (ANC), that the party's national executive had resolved to amend the Constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation.

LISTEN: 'ANC jumped the gun on land expropriation announcement'

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says Cabinet will develop a stimulus package for the economy.

“It will primarily focus on the inclusion of women and young people, as well as creating and enabling environment for investment in South Africa.”

She says that plans on how to implement land expropriation without compensation will be discussed.

“We’re quite certain that we’ll demonstrate actions to South Africans going into the 6th administration but as well as the 25-year review of where South Africa comes from.”

Gender-based violence is among the other issues to be discussed.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA