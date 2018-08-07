Land expropriation, gender violence among topics at Cabinet lekgotla
Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says that plans on how to implement land expropriation without compensation will be discussed.
PRETORIA - Land expropriation without compensation will be among the top items at the Cabinet lekgotla underway in Pretoria on Tuesday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last week, as president of the African National Congress (ANC), that the party's national executive had resolved to amend the Constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation.
LISTEN: 'ANC jumped the gun on land expropriation announcement'
Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says Cabinet will develop a stimulus package for the economy.
“It will primarily focus on the inclusion of women and young people, as well as creating and enabling environment for investment in South Africa.”
She says that plans on how to implement land expropriation without compensation will be discussed.
“We’re quite certain that we’ll demonstrate actions to South Africans going into the 6th administration but as well as the 25-year review of where South Africa comes from.”
Gender-based violence is among the other issues to be discussed.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
