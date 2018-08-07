KZN police hunt suspects in family shooting

Police in KwaZulu-Natal are searching for suspects who killed four members of a family and wounding another.

It is understood that the suspects initially shot and killed the three victims while they were driving in Nquthu at the weekend.

The suspects then stole the vehicle and drove to the victims' home where they shot two more people.

Police spokesperson Thulani Zwane says that they've opened four counts of murder and an attempted murder case.

"Their bodies were found along the road and their vehicle was also taken away by the suspects who took it back to the Mbaso family home and they allegedly shot and wounded two victims (sic). They were taken to hospital for treatment. Later, a 21-year-old man died as a result of gunshot wounds and a woman is still in hospital for treatment."