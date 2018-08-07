KZN police hunt suspects in family shooting
Police in KwaZulu-Natal are searching for suspects who killed four members of a family and wounding another.
JOHANNESBURG - Police in KwaZulu-Natal are searching for suspects who killed four members of a family and wounding another.
It is understood that the suspects initially shot and killed the three victims while they were driving in Nquthu at the weekend.
The suspects then stole the vehicle and drove to the victims' home where they shot two more people.
Police spokesperson Thulani Zwane says that they've opened four counts of murder and an attempted murder case.
"Their bodies were found along the road and their vehicle was also taken away by the suspects who took it back to the Mbaso family home and they allegedly shot and wounded two victims (sic). They were taken to hospital for treatment. Later, a 21-year-old man died as a result of gunshot wounds and a woman is still in hospital for treatment."
Popular in Local
-
Notice to suspend Khensani Maseko’s alleged rapist issued
-
Top cop says action to be taken against police over #TotalShutDown case
-
Manana inclusion as panelist at gender-based violence event sparks outrage
-
[CARTOON] TV or No TV? TITQ
-
PowerBall results: Friday 3 August 2018
-
DA wants Maimane's statement on land expropriation aired on SABC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.