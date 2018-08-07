-
Joburg EMS deny claims they were unprepared for Claremont shack fire
Residents have blamed firefighters for allegedly arriving without water to douse the blaze and say that they were made to wait for over an hour for a second fire engine.
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg emergency services have denied allegations that they arrived unprepared and late on the scene of a shack fire in Claremont, where more than 80 homes were destroyed.
Residents have blamed firefighters for allegedly arriving without water to douse the blaze and say that they were made to wait for over an hour for a second fire engine.
It is understood that an unattended candle sparked the fire that displaced nearly 300 people.
Emergency services' Robert Mulaudzi: "The fire engine arrived with water, the area doesn't have enough water supply. You need to have a constant water supply because, as you can see, the area was huge. The residents have to appreciate the hard work we do, given the conditions we work under."
Ward councillor Susan Stewart says that she's working to get clarity on the allegations raised by the community.
WATCH: Joburg shack fire leaves over 200 people displaced
