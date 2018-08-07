Hart leaves City to join England keeper contingent at Burnley

England goalkeeper JoeHart made 348 appearances for City and won two Premier League titles with the club.

BURNLEY - England goalkeeper Joe Hart has signed a two-year contract with Premier League Burnley as he seeks to rebuild his career after falling out of favour at Manchester City.

Burnley did not disclose the transfer fee but media reports said the 31-year-old with 75 international caps cost about £3.5 million.

Burnley have two other England keepers on their books in Nick Pope and Tom Heaton but both are currently sidelined by injuries.

Pope, who was part of England’s World Cup squad in Russia but did not play, suffered a dislocated shoulder in a Europa League match against Aberdeen and faces several months on the sidelines.

Heaton missed most of last season with a similar injury and his return has been hampered by a calf problem.

Hart joined City in 2006 from his hometown club Shrewsbury Town and was part of their Premier League title wins in 2012 and 2014 but he fell out of favour following the arrival of Pep Guardiola as manager in 2016.

Serie A side Torino took Hart on loan and he spent last season on loan at West Ham United where he had an inconsistent campaign.

City captain Vincent Kompany said Hart had played a key part in the transformation of the club.

“Joe joined as a young lad from Shrewsbury and leaves as a City legend,” he said.

“When you look at the club he joined and the club as it is now, we have come so far during his time in Manchester and Joe has been a huge part of that,” added the Belgian.

Hart is Burnley’s second signing of the transfer window following the arrival of central defender Ben Gibson from Middlesbrough.