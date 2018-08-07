‘Govt support key to ensuring new landowners enter agricultural sector’

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • -2°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
Go

‘Govt support key to ensuring new landowners enter agricultural sector’

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says this support goes hand-in-hand with expropriation without compensation.

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane addressing media at the Cabinet Lekgotla in Pretoria. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter.
Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane addressing media at the Cabinet Lekgotla in Pretoria. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter.
6 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says government support will be key to ensuring new landowners are successfully able to enter the agriculture economy.

The minister delivered a briefing on the agenda items at the Cabinet Lekgotla, which started in Pretoria on Tuesday.

She says expropriation without compensation, which has been adopted by the governing party, will be discussed.

Mokonyane says there can be no prosperity in the agricultural sector without government support.

“Such as the extension officers fencing water fraternity… and of importance, access to finance and the market.”

She says this support goes hand-in-hand with expropriation without compensation.

“When our own people own the agricultural land, they shouldn’t be burdened with looking for these kinds of supports.”

Mokonyane says an economic stimulus package is also on the agenda.

LISTEN: ‘ANC jumped the gun on land expropriation announcement’

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA