‘Govt support key to ensuring new landowners enter agricultural sector’

JOHANNESBURG - Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says government support will be key to ensuring new landowners are successfully able to enter the agriculture economy.

The minister delivered a briefing on the agenda items at the Cabinet Lekgotla, which started in Pretoria on Tuesday.

She says expropriation without compensation, which has been adopted by the governing party, will be discussed.

Mokonyane says there can be no prosperity in the agricultural sector without government support.

“Such as the extension officers fencing water fraternity… and of importance, access to finance and the market.”

She says this support goes hand-in-hand with expropriation without compensation.

“When our own people own the agricultural land, they shouldn’t be burdened with looking for these kinds of supports.”

Mokonyane says an economic stimulus package is also on the agenda.

