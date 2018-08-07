Gautrain: CCMA attempts to end wage strike unsuccessful
Gautrain says Untu abandoned talks rejecting two additional, enhanced offers tabled by the company.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gautrain says the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA)’s attempt to intervene in the wage deadlock between its operating company Bombela and the United National Transport Union (Untu) has been unsuccessful.
Gautrain says the union abandoned talks rejecting two additional, enhanced offers tabled by the company.
Train services have been limited since last week due to the ongoing wage negotiations.
On Tuesday morning, Untu announced it had lowered its wage demand for Gautrain workers from 10% to 9%.
Gautrain says like Untu, it remains available to meet at short notice.
Spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said: “We would also like to reiterate the calls made by unions as well as by the company for intimidation and attempted acts of sabotage to be stopped with immediate effect. In addition to working with the relevant authorities to apprehend those involved in attempts to sabotage the service, the company has reinforced security measures.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Notice to suspend Khensani Maseko’s alleged rapist issued
-
Cosatu welcomes approval of labour bills by NCOP committee
-
‘There’s no reason why Janusz Walus should remain in prison’
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
Lotto results: Saturday 4 August 2018
-
PowerBall results: Friday 3 August 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.