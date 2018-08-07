Gautrain: CCMA attempts to end wage strike unsuccessful

Gautrain says Untu abandoned talks rejecting two additional, enhanced offers tabled by the company.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gautrain says the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA)’s attempt to intervene in the wage deadlock between its operating company Bombela and the United National Transport Union (Untu) has been unsuccessful.

Gautrain says the union abandoned talks rejecting two additional, enhanced offers tabled by the company.

Train services have been limited since last week due to the ongoing wage negotiations.

On Tuesday morning, Untu announced it had lowered its wage demand for Gautrain workers from 10% to 9%.

Gautrain says like Untu, it remains available to meet at short notice.

Spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said: “We would also like to reiterate the calls made by unions as well as by the company for intimidation and attempted acts of sabotage to be stopped with immediate effect. In addition to working with the relevant authorities to apprehend those involved in attempts to sabotage the service, the company has reinforced security measures.”

