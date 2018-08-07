Gauteng speaker receives memorandum calling for axing of Hlongwa, Mahlangu
The Treatment Action Campaign and Corruption Watch say they want their demands to be taken seriously and for the two to be prosecuted.
JOHANNESBURG - The Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) and Corruption Watch have handed over a memorandum to Gauteng Speaker Ntombi Mekgwe calling for the removal of Brian Hlongwa and Qedani Mahlangu who they say are responsible for the failing health system.
They say they want their demands to be taken seriously and for the two to be prosecuted.
Mekgwe says she will talk to the African National Congress.
“There are matters that must go directly to the office of the provincial secretary of the ANC. We will also send those matters because I cannot conclude with those particular matters.”
#GPHealth The scene outside the Gauteng Legislature. pic.twitter.com/pY5APOeiKr— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 7, 2018
The TAC's national chair Sibongile Tshabalala says tough action must be taken against Mahlangu.
“Qedani Mahlangu has killed more than 143 people in Gauteng and she went to the [Life Esidimeni] arbitration and lied in front of everyone.”
The groups are among hundreds of protesters who staged a march through Newtown on Tuesday demanding the pair be removed from party and government structures.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
