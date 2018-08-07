Former EFF MP Sipho Mbatha joins UDM

Mbatha is one of 200 new UDM members who was announced on Tuesday by party leader Bantu Holomisa, who welcomed them into the fold.

CAPE TOWN - In a surprise move, former firebrand Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament (MP) Sipho Mbatha has left the party to join a fellow opposition party, the United Democratic Movement (UDM).

Mbatha is one of 200 new UDM members who was announced on Tuesday by party leader Bantu Holomisa, who welcomed them into the fold.

Holomisa says the new members joined from the African National Congress, EFF and National Freedom Party in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mbatha is not the first former EFF parliamentarian to join the ranks of the UDM.

His move follows that of Khanyisile Litchfield-Tshabalala, who left the EFF to join the UDM, before eventually resigning from the party.

But Mbatha says his decision was a simple one.

“Basically, I just decided to join the UDM.”

He denied reports of a “dictatorship” within the EFF and that how he was treated by the party played any role in his departure.

“If people want to speak to me… they must do so. And if they want to do whatever news… they must do it and leave me out of it. My move is innocent.”

It’s still, however, not clear what role Mbatha will play in the UDM which currently has four seats in the National Assembly.

UDM welcomed members from ANC, NFP, IFP & EFF 2day at Elangeni Hotel, Durban. Halala UDM Halala!!! — UDM (@UDmRevolution) August 6, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)