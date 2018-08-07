Khensani Maseko's family express gratitude for support

The third-year student is being remembered at a memorial in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape, four days after she took her own life.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of Rhodes student Khensani Maseko has expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support and messages of love they’ve received since her suicide.

The third-year student is being remembered at a memorial in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape, four days after she took her own life.

It is alleged that the young woman had been raped earlier in 2018.

Rhodes University has confirmed that a notice to suspend Maseko’s alleged rapist has been issued.

Her family say that they’re devastated by her death and they’ve asked the public to allow the law to take its course.

‘REPORT RAPE’

Rhodes University has now called on students who have been sexually abused to come forward to report their cases.

The university says its concerned about students, saying the perpetrators continue to walk around on campus and nothing is being done.

The varsity has been meeting with the SRC following Maseko’s death.

LISTEN: Rape on campus leads to a tragic death

Rhodes University says the first call of action when a student faces a charge or charges of rape is an instant suspension, after which hearings begin.

Spokesperson Luzuko Jacobs says it should be noted that where cases are not reported, it’s difficult for the university to act.

LISTEN: Addressing safety at higher education facilities

Additional reporting by Katleho Sekhotho.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)