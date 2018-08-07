Khensani Maseko's family express gratitude for support
The third-year student is being remembered at a memorial in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape, four days after she took her own life.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of Rhodes student Khensani Maseko has expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support and messages of love they’ve received since her suicide.
The third-year student is being remembered at a memorial in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape, four days after she took her own life.
It is alleged that the young woman had been raped earlier in 2018.
Rhodes University has confirmed that a notice to suspend Maseko’s alleged rapist has been issued.
Her family say that they’re devastated by her death and they’ve asked the public to allow the law to take its course.
‘REPORT RAPE’
Rhodes University has now called on students who have been sexually abused to come forward to report their cases.
The university says its concerned about students, saying the perpetrators continue to walk around on campus and nothing is being done.
The varsity has been meeting with the SRC following Maseko’s death.
LISTEN: Rape on campus leads to a tragic death
Rhodes University says the first call of action when a student faces a charge or charges of rape is an instant suspension, after which hearings begin.
Spokesperson Luzuko Jacobs says it should be noted that where cases are not reported, it’s difficult for the university to act.
LISTEN: Addressing safety at higher education facilities
Additional reporting by Katleho Sekhotho.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Notice to suspend Khensani Maseko’s alleged rapist issued
-
Protesters call for removal of Brian Hlongwa & Qedani Mahlangu
-
Manana inclusion as panelist at gender-based violence event sparks outrage
-
Khensani Maseko honoured by students, employees at Rhodes University march
-
[CARTOON] TV or No TV? That is the question
-
PowerBall results: Friday 3 August 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.